Museveni Makes Changes to his Campaigns

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has announced changes to its presidential candidates Yoweri Museveni.

Whereas Museveni who is still in Lango region was supposed to have rallies in Lira City, Lira District and Kole District on Monday, his party has said these have been postponed.

“The campaigns in Lira City, Lira District and Kole District, which were slated for Monday, have been postponed. A new date will be communicated,” NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong said on Saturday.

He said Museveni will resume campaigns on Tuesday in Oyam before proceeding to Pakwach District in the afternoon of the same day.

Speaking after meeting NRM district task forces in West Nile on Saturday, Todwong appealed to supporters to understand the adjustment.

“Our national chairman is both a presidential candidate and the president of the country. He had a prior engagement on Monday that he must attend to, but he will resume his campaigns on Tuesday.”

He also revealed that the party has decentralized campaign structures to the grassroots, with district chairpersons leading task forces in their areas, supported by subcounty, parish and village leaders.

Museveni is expected to cross over from Lango sub-region to West Nile but according to party officials, he will at a latter time, return and complete the unfinished business in Lango.

In his campaigns, the NRM candidate has emphasised wealth creation for Ugandans, noting that is make no sense for some people to be wealthy , while others are just spectating.

He insists that with the Parish Development Model, everybody has a chance of joining the money economy, by starting small and later grow big.