Ssemujju Criticises NUP Vetting Process, Calls for Quality MPs

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has sharply criticized the the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) vetting process in selecting candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Ssemujju questioned the credibility and competence of the process that sidelined several sitting legislators and prominent opposition figures.

“I, as Ssemujju, cannot appear before a councillor that I am being vetted for the position of MP. What does the councillor know about a Parliamentary seat?” he said, adding that parliamentary representatives should be vetted by leaders of substance and experience.

The People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) Spokesperson, a vocal opposition figure in Parliament further expressed disappointment in what he described as the party’s failure to prioritise competence and legislative capacity.

“I desire a process that will give me quality MPs. Whether it’s NRM or NUP, I am disappointed with the people they brought in place of figures such as Roy Ssemboga and Medard Ssegonna,” Ssemujju said.

“Right now in Parliament, we have people who pass the budget when they don’t know what’s in the budget. If Ofwono Opondo became an MP, he would be better than some of the people we currently have. If he became a bad MP, it would be by his choice.”

Ssemujju’s remarks follow growing discontent within the ruling opposition party just days after the part unveiled its list of parliamentary flag bearers a move that sparked serious controversy, with several experienced MPs and aspirants dropping defying the party principles to contest as independents.

Among the most notable exclusions were Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko, Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala, Busiro East MP Medard Ssegona, and Kawempe South’s Roy Ssemboga.

Ssegonna, an experienced legal expert who has represented the constituency since 2011, was dropped in favour of musician-turned-politician Mathias Walukagga, while Ssemboga lost the party ticket to Fred Nyanzi ‘Chairman’ Ssentamu, an elder brother to NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Ssegonna has since declared that he will run as an independent candidate, claiming the selection process was flawed by irregularities and favoritism. He accused the party of failing to consult the grassroots and effectively listen to the people’s voice.

Despite the criticism, NUP leadership has defended its decision-making process, stating that candidates were chosen based on strong grassroots support and local appeal, rather than academic qualifications or political seniority.

Ssemujju warned that the opposition risks undermining its own credibility if it fails to present a strong and competent team in Parliament.

“I imagine a day when we in Opposition have taken over Parliament. I want to see how those they have selected will perform compared to those they dropped,” he said.