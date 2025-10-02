Kasibante Fails to Campaign in Mubende

The National Peasants Party (NNP) presidential candidate, Robert Kasibante, failed to appear in Mubende District for his October 1 scheduled campaign rally.

Kasibante attributed his absence to a series of prior commitments, including meetings and radio talk shows, which prevented him from traveling to the district as planned.

“I am planning to come to Mubende today because yesterday I had several meetings and radio talk shows that took most of my time. Let me plan and I will inform you when I am setting off,” he told reporters.

The Mubende District Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Abubaker Birungi, said security personnel had spent the entire day on standby to provide protection for Kasibante, but he he did not show up.

“Yes, we were expecting Mr Kasibante yesterday, but we do not know what happened to him. Our team was on standby to provide him with security,” Birungi stated.

RDC Birungi added that security authorities have not received any official communication from Kasibante’s team regarding today’s campaign schedule, but promised to update the public once information becomes available.

“As of now, we have not received any communication from his team. I will inform the public in case of any update,” he said.

According to the Presidential Campaign Roadmap, Kasibante was expected to be the first presidential candidate to campaign in Mubende District.