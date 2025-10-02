NWSC Cites Land Ownership as Barrier in Mukono Poor Water Access

MUKONO: Local leaders in Mukono District have raised concerns over the National Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (NWSC) failure to extend adequate water supply to several areas, despite the presence of a major treatment plant in Katosi.

The concerns were voiced during a Baraza organised by NWSC to engage local leaders on service delivery challenges.

Participants included Mukono Municipality Mayor Elisa Nkoyoyo, division chairpersons, municipal councillors, and LC1 leaders, who were also given a guided tour of the Katosi water treatment facility.

Mayor Nkoyoyo highlighted areas, including key institutions like Nyanja Health Centre II in Goma Division, that still lack piped water.

“It is unacceptable that schools and health facilities continue to operate without clean water, yet the district hosts a major water supply plant,” she said.

Leaders also called for more NWSC offices closer to communities to improve access to water services and complaint handling.

Responding, NWSC representatives encouraged residents to use digital platforms to apply for water services and report issues, aiming to reduce congestion and travel burdens.

Robert Kabanda, chairperson of Mukono Central Division, reminded NWSC of its environmental responsibilities, urging the replanting of trees cut during water pipe installations by contractors such as Sogea.

NWSC Mukono Branch Manager Christopher Ochwo said the utility currently serves over 250,000 customers across Mbalala, Seeta, and Mukono branches, marking significant progress.

However, Ochwo acknowledged that expanding water coverage remains challenging due to right-of-way issues, with some landowners refusing access for water infrastructure, and high poverty levels, which prevent some households from affording connection fees.

“We are committed to extending water to every corner of Mukono, but we need the cooperation of landowners and local leaders,” he said.

Despite these obstacles, NWSC reaffirmed its goal to ensure safe and clean water reaches every household, health facility, and school in the district.