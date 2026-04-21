NWSC steps up action on illegal connections, system losses as Uganda pushes for universal water access

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Uganda’s national water utility is intensifying efforts to protect infrastructure, improve efficiency and sustain recent expansion gains, as it moves to address rising cases of illegal connections, vandalism and technical losses across its network.

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) says it is deploying a mix of enforcement, community engagement and system upgrades to safeguard progress made under its nationwide expansion programme.

NWSC Managing Director, Silver Mugisha, said the utility has prioritised collaboration with local leaders, security agencies and communities to curb vandalism, which continues to disrupt supply and drive up maintenance costs.

“We are already working with security agencies, but we have also called on political and community leaders to work with us to protect this infrastructure,” Mugisha said at a stakeholder forum in Kampala on April 17.

He said NWSC is strengthening community-based monitoring, positioning local leadership structures as a first line of defence against vandalism and illegal interference with water systems.

Targeting illegal connections and revenue losses

NWSC is also stepping up efforts to tackle illegal water connections, which the utility says are contributing significantly to non-revenue water and undermining fair access to services.

Mugisha said the utility is enhancing detection and enforcement mechanisms while also investing in system improvements to close loopholes that allow unauthorised usage.

“We are addressing illegal connections more deliberately, not just through enforcement but also by improving how the system is monitored and managed,” he said.

As part of this effort, NWSC has launched a detailed research programme to quantify losses arising from illegal usage and metering inefficiencies. The findings, expected by June, will inform policy reforms aimed at protecting revenue without penalising consumers unfairly.

“We want to base our next steps on evidence, to understand exactly where losses are occurring and how best to address them,” Mugisha said.

The utility is also reviewing its metering systems, which currently struggle to capture low-flow water usage, particularly during night-time consumption.

“Our meters are not able to measure certain low flows accurately, and that is something we are working to improve,” he said, adding that upgrades to metering technology are under consideration.

Investing in smarter systems

Beyond enforcement, NWSC is focusing on improving operational efficiency through technology and system upgrades. The utility is exploring more advanced metering solutions and data-driven monitoring tools to better track water usage and reduce losses across its expanding network.

Mugisha said the goal is to ensure that all water supplied is accurately measured and billed, strengthening the utility’s financial position and enabling reinvestment in infrastructure.

At the same time, NWSC is working to improve customer experience by addressing concerns around billing systems. Mugisha clarified that automated SMS alerts are part of a notification system and do not result in immediate disconnection of water supply.

“A message will never disconnect your water,” he said, noting that delays in system updates can sometimes trigger alerts even after payment has been made.

Building on expansion gains

The measures come as NWSC consolidates gains made under the 100% Water Service Coverage Acceleration Project (SCAP 100), launched in 2017 to extend piped water access across Uganda.

Under the programme, customer connections have more than doubled, rising from 512,271 in 2017/18 to 1,034,873 by December 2025. The utility has also expanded its pipeline network from 12,264 kilometres to 23,995 kilometres, while public standpipes have increased to 32,139.

Village coverage has improved from 18% to 65%, bringing piped water closer to millions of Ugandans, particularly in underserved and low-income areas.

To support this growth, NWSC and the government have jointly invested more than Shs 585 billion between 2017 and 2025, while the number of towns served has increased from 170 to 282.

Mugisha said the focus is now shifting from expansion alone to ensuring that the system operates efficiently and sustainably.

“We have made significant progress in expanding access, and now we are strengthening the system to ensure that these gains are protected and sustained,” he said.

Responding to climate and urban pressures

NWSC is also adapting its operations to address emerging challenges linked to climate change and rapid urbanisation. Rising demand in cities such as Kampala, combined with erratic rainfall patterns, is putting additional strain on water resources and infrastructure.

To improve resilience, the utility is investing in better planning, resource management and system optimisation, while working with stakeholders to protect water sources from degradation and pollution.

Experts say these efforts are critical as Uganda balances the need to expand access with the realities of a changing climate and growing population.

“Utilities are now required to go beyond infrastructure expansion to focus on efficiency, resilience and sustainability,” said a Kampala-based analyst.

A shift towards system sustainability

For NWSC, the current phase represents a shift towards consolidating earlier gains while preparing for future demand. By strengthening enforcement, upgrading technology and deepening stakeholder collaboration, the utility aims to reduce system losses and improve service delivery.

Mugisha said upcoming policy proposals will seek to strike a balance between protecting the utility’s financial health and ensuring fairness for consumers.

“We want solutions that work for everyone where customers are treated fairly and the organisation is also able to sustain its operations,” he said.

As Uganda continues its push towards universal water access, NWSC’s focus on system integrity and efficiency is expected to play a central role in determining the long-term success of the country’s water sector reforms.