Over 130,000 candidates sit for UVTAB assessment

The Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) has kicked off its November–December 2025 assessment series, marking what officials describe as one of the most extensive national technical evaluation exercises ever conducted.

UVTAB Executive Secretary Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye confirmed the official start on Friday, November 21, following candidate briefings held nationwide by Heads of Centres. He announced that the Board has registered its highest turnout to date.

“We are pleased to inform the public that the November/December 2025 assessment series has commenced with a total of 137,546 candidates registered across 743 centres,” Oyesigye said.

The cohort includes 80,654 male and 56,892 female candidates numbers that surpass all previous assessment cycles. Among these are 22,212 learners undertaking modular and occupation-level assessments at Levels I and II, alongside the Worker’s Pass category.

Oyesigye highlighted UVTAB’s commitment to inclusive training and assessment, noting that candidates with a range of special needs including amputees, persons with chronic illnesses, and those with hearing, visual, intellectual, and physical impairments have been registered.

More than 150 specialised personnel, such as sign language interpreters and transcribers, will support the

338 candidates who require additional assistance.

Ahead of the assessments, UVTAB convened preparatory meetings for Area Coordinators and Centre Supervisors on November 14 in Kampala, Mbale, Bushenyi, and Lira. According to Oyesigye, the meetings were intended to strengthen adherence to national assessment standards.

He revealed that 920 Scouts will be deployed to enforce compliance with the TVET Act No. 3 of 2025, which outlines penalties for assessment malpractice. In addition, over 2,500 Practical Assessors for formal TVET and more than 1,000 Assessors for informal TVET will conduct on-site evaluations.

Distribution of examination materials commenced on Saturday, November 22, supported by the Uganda Police Force to ensure secure delivery.

Oyesigye urged centre managers to tighten internal monitoring systems.

“UVTAB calls upon all heads of centres to establish assessment task forces to work with our field staff. We further appeal to heads of centres to display candidate registers and information on assessment offences and penalties to boost awareness,” he said.

He also warned candidates against engaging in any form of malpractice, stressing that offenders will face severe consequences.

The Board attributes the rise in TVET enrolment to increased public appreciation of skills-based training. Ms. Jalia Nasaza, Deputy Executive Secretary for Curriculum Development, said more young people are turning to TVET because of clearer employment prospects.

“People now understand that TVET leads directly to jobs. Training is hands-on, practical, and aligned to the labour market and interest continues to grow,” she said. Nasaza added that the sector’s shift to an employer-led model is expected to attract even more learners.

UVTAB’s internal projections have been surpassed, partly because the Board now conducts assessments more frequently throughout the year. Dr. Wilfred Nahamya, Deputy Executive Secretary, noted that UVTAB has exceeded its earlier annual target.

“We had estimated assessing over 150,000 candidates a year, but we have gone far beyond that,” he said. “In the May–June series, we assessed over 66,000 candidates; from July to September, over 80,000; and now more than 137,000 in this November–December round.”

He attributed additional growth to the inclusion of trainees from the 19 Presidential Hubs and learners under the Presidential Initiative for Skilling the Girl and Boy Child, all of whom are part of this series. The revised TVET Act, which mandates UVTAB assessment for all providers including universities offering certificate and diploma-level training has also boosted the numbers.

The assessment exercise will run until December 18, 2025.