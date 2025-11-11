Mafabi heads to Obongi And Moyo

MOYO; Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi on Monday evening concluded his campaign rallies in Adjumani District, where he addressed three separate gatherings in Dzaipi Sub-county, Pakele Town Council, and finally at Cesia Playground in Adjumani Town Council.

According to the campaign schedule, Nandala Mafabi is expected to hold rallies in Obongi District this morning and later in Moyo District as he continues his presidential campaign trail across the West Nile sub-region.

During his speeches, Nandala emphasised the need to revive Uganda’s struggling economy by applying his extensive experience in finance and tax policy.

He told supporters that among the eight presidential contenders, he is the most qualified candidate to rebuild the economy and restore accountability in government spending.

“I understand how this economy works, and I know where it went wrong,” Nandala said. “My government will fix the broken tax system, support local enterprises, and ensure that every shilling collected benefits ordinary citizens, not a few individuals in power.”

He pledged to allocate Shs 10 trillion towards improving major roads, providing free education, reviving cooperative banks, and offering interest-free loans to farmers as part of his broader economic recovery plan.

“We shall invest ten trillion shillings to rebuild our roads, give our children free education, revive cooperative banks, and provide interest-free loans to farmers. Uganda must work for its people again,” he added.

Nandala further assured citizens that his administration would enhance service delivery in the health and education sectors and tackle poverty through infrastructure development and fair taxation.

Accompanying him was Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, the FDC Deputy President for Northern Uganda, who praised Nandala’s message as one that resonates deeply with ordinary Ugandans.

“Nandala’s message is about hope and fairness,” Fungaroo said. “He speaks the language of the people farmers, teachers, traders those who have been left behind. We need a leader who understands the economy and the pain of the common citizen.”

Fungaroo urged voters to rally behind the FDC candidate, describing him as a principled leader with a clear vision for national transformation.