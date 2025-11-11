Bobi Wine Vows to Free Besigye, NUP Activists from Prison

KABALE; NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, has pledged to free opposition icon Dr. Kizza Besigye once his government takes power.

Kyagulanyi made the promise while on Kigezi FM in Kigezi sub-region, the birthplace of the veteran opposition leader, as he began his seventh week of campaigns on Monday.

Bobi Wine started the week with a briefing to his campaign team, which was reduced in number following last week’s incident on their way to Buzibwera, where several supporters were intercepted and arrested by security operatives.

Addressing his remaining foot soldiers, Kyagulanyi urged them to remain calm, vigilant, and united despite the continued intimidation.

“They arrest us not because we are criminals no, not because we are weak no. They arrest us because they want to weaken us,” he said.

“Let’s be united. In a new Uganda, everyone will be equal to each other.”

Accompanied by his wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, the NUP leader proceeded to Rukiga District for his first rally of the week before winding up the day in Kabale District.

While appearing on Rukiga FM, Kyagulanyi used the platform to appeal to the people of Kigezi to vote for the NUP symbol of the umbrella in the January 15 elections, saying it represents the hope of a new Uganda.

“I urge you all to vote for the umbrella on the 15th of January for a better Uganda,” he said.

During the radio talk show, Bobi Wine paid tribute to Dr. Kizza Besigye, describing him as a “great icon of Kigezi” and vowing to secure his release along with other political prisoners once NUP forms the next government.

“As we speak today, the great icon of Kigezi sub-region, Rtd. Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye, is among the dozens of political prisoners under incarceration. Our new government intends to restore justice for all by freeing all political prisoners who have been jailed under trumped-up charges,” he declared.

“For so long, the people of Kigezi sub-region have been desperate for a government that respects their rights and freedoms. That is what we are fighting for.”

At Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kyagulanyi continued to spread his message of unity and equality, urging citizens to reject discrimination and divisions perpetuated by the current regime.

“We want a Uganda where no one is treated differently because of their region or background. That is the Uganda we are building,” he told the crowd.

Kyagulanyi has so far covered 59 districts across the country, with over 100 NUP supporters arrested during the course of his campaign trail.

He is expected to continue his campaign today, Tuesday, with rallies in Rubanda and Kisoro districts.