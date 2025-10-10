Museveni urges youth to build networks, partnerships for progress

President Museveni has called on young people across Africa and the Arab world to embrace the ideology of patriotism and Pan-Africanism, warning that the politics of identity continues to undermine unity and development on the continent.

Speaking at the closure of the Afro-Arab Youth Congress at the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo, Museveni said despite Africa’s vast potential, the continent remains held back by confusion and poor management rooted in ideological disorientation.

“You young people need to know that you belong to the future of the world,” Museveni said, adding that Africa’s main problem has never been lack of potential but rather wrong ideological orientation.

“We studied the problems and identified ten strategic bottlenecks that have kept Africa behind. The number one problem is ideological orientation — the problem of understanding what is important,” he stated.

Museveni cited the politics of tribe and religion as major sources of division, describing them as destructive forces that have weakened many African states.

“Some people have been saying that identity is very important; that’s how Sudan was destroyed, by the politics of identity. Here in Uganda, we had the same problem until we came in and said we are for the politics of interests,” he said.

The President explained that focusing on identity undermines efforts to build strong institutions such as the army and political parties, and fragments markets across the continent.

“How will you have a capable national army if you are emphasizing identity in a country of many identities? That’s what is disturbing Somalia where they are fighting for clans,” Museveni said.