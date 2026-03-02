NBL commits 20 million shillings to the Run for the Nile marathon

JINJA; Nile Breweries Ltd. has committed 20 million shillings to the Run for the Nile marathon, an initiative aimed at combatting the increasing pollution levels threatening the Lake Victoria basin.

The investment, supports the fourth edition of the event scheduled for March 28 at the Jinja Rugby Grounds. Organized by the Rotary Club of Jinja, the marathon is expected to draw 15,000 participants to raise funds for reforestation and community water-cleanup projects.

“At Nile Breweries Limited, water is at the heart of our business. Protecting our water sources is essential not only for the communities we serve but also for the future of our company. This year, we are proud to contribute Shs 20 million towards the Run for the Nile initiative, strengthening our partnership to safeguard Lake Victoria and the River Nile,” Asiimwe said.

The fourth edition of the marathon set for March, 28 will see environmental conservation take center stage at the Jinja Rugby Grounds.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Jinja in collaboration with Rotary Clubs of Kampala Central, Jinja City, Jinja Metro, Kyadondo, Njeru, and Source of the Nile, the event is expected to attract over 15,000 participants from Uganda and beyond, all united in support of protecting the River Nile and Lake Victoria.

More than a sporting event, the run serves as a platform to raise funds and awareness for grassroots environmental initiatives.

Proceeds will support tree-planting drives, community cleanups, and conservation education programs aimed at promoting responsible stewardship of vital water ecosystems.

Tomson Ofwono, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and member of the Rotary Club of Jinja, highlighted the growing environmental threats to the Nile Basin.

“Rapid urban growth, industrial expansion, and agricultural runoff continue to introduce pollutants into our water systems, particularly near major population centers,” he said.

Lake Victoria, the Nile’s primary source, faces increasing pressures from plastic waste and unsustainable land practices. While policy and legislative measures are gaining momentum, organizers stress that active public participation is key to achieving lasting environmental impact.

Participants in the marathon can choose between 5km, 10km, and 21km race categories, with registration kits priced at Shs 30,000. The event will also feature educational exhibitions and interactive sessions on pollution prevention, waste management, and daily actions individuals can take to protect water resources.