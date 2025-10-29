Nile Breweries celebrates farmers in Rwenzori Region

FORT PORTAL ; Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has brought together over 300 barley farmers, government representatives, and partners in Fort Portal to celebrate farmers’ contribution to Uganda’s barley value chain.

The Cheers to Farmers celebrations recognised how innovation, inclusive investment, and sustainable agricultural practices are shaping a more resilient agricultural sector and supporting households and communities in the Rwenzori region.

NBL sources more than 95% of its raw materials locally, including barley, sorghum, cassava, and maize, to brew its beer.

Over the past season, the brewery has supported over 9,000 smallholder farmers per season across Uganda, providing them with access to improved seed varieties, training and a guaranteed market.

Investing in local agriculture directly supports Uganda’s National Development Plan (NDP III), which prioritises agro-industrialisation as a pathway to job creation, food security, and export growth.

By sourcing raw materials locally and equipping smallholder farmers with improved seeds, training, and market access, the manufacturing sector reduces reliance on imports, boosts rural incomes, and strengthens value chains.

“Here in Uganda, farmers are the foundation of our economy, serving as the heartbeat of our communities.” Richard Rwabuhingwa, LC V Chairman, Kabarole District.

“By supporting farmers with modern practices, guaranteed markets, and access to resources, farmers are going to yield positive results and grow in sizes and numbers, creating jobs, food security, and prosperity.” creating jobs, food security, and prosperity.”

NBL’s Local Raw Material (LRM) programme is one of Uganda’s largest private sector sourcing initiatives.

The programme empowers farmers to cultivate high-quality barley and sorghum for brewing, while providing improved seed varieties, training in yield-improving practices and guaranteed markets.

Special emphasis is placed on inclusion, ensuring that a diverse group of farmers are active participants in the agricultural value chain. These interventions support participating farmers in achieving higher crop yields, improved production efficiency, and ultimately, increased household incomes, thus strengthening both rural livelihoods and local economies.

“Before Nile Breweries trained us, my yields were low, and I often struggled to sell what little I harvested. Now, with better seeds and advice from their field officers, my production has doubled. I have been able to pay school fees for my children and even expand my farm,” said Sophia Bambu, a farmer from Fort Portal.

“One of the biggest challenges facing farmers in the area is unpredictable rainfall, pests, or limited access to mechanisation,” Joseph Luzinda, Agricultural Manager at Nile Breweries said.

“Through our Local Raw Material programme, we are working with farmers to overcome these challenges by introducing more sustainable farming techniques and ensuring that every farmer has a guaranteed market for their barley.”

The Fort Portal celebrations also featured farmer recognition awards and a Seed to Sip experience, giving participants a chance to walk through the journey of barley from cultivation to brewing. The event underscored NBL’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and highlighted the work NBL does to support farmers.

“Our beers begin in the hands of farmers. That’s why we work to support farmers in Uganda and around the world by sharing practices that boost yields and reliable markets to sell their harvests,” said Ingrid De Ryck, Global Chief Sustainability Officer at AB InBev.

“It’s local partnerships like this that help to create resilient supply chains and stronger communities.”

During the celebration, the brewery honored the farmers with certificates of recognition in various categories, including Quality Excellence, Best Farmer, and Community Champion Awards.

In addition, recipients were presented with essential farming equipment such as knapsack sprayers and protective gear, such as gumboots and overalls, to support and enhance the quality and quantity of barley production.