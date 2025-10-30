Tanzania Deploys Military, Imposes Curfew on Election Day After Protests Erupt

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania’s presidential election teetered toward chaos on Wednesday as protests erupted, the military was deployed, internet service was cut, and a curfew was announced in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

Critics of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is seeking a second term, and the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party that has ruled since independence in 1961, took to the streets to protest the harassment of opposition leaders and what they called restricted election choices.

The US Embassy issued a security alert citing “country-wide protests” in the East African nation.

Tanzania’s Inspector General of Police, Camillus Wambura, announced a curfew in Dar es Salaam effective from 6pm, after hundreds of protesters in the Kimara and Ubungo neighborhoods set a bus and a gas station ablaze.

Local media reported demonstrations in Magomeni, Kinondoni, and Tandale, while polling stations were vandalized in other regions, including Arusha and Mbeya.

The military was seen deployed in Dodoma and Zanzibar, including along streets where media organizations are located.

NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, reported a “nationwide disruption to internet connectivity.”

Human rights organizations have long accused the Tanzanian government of arresting, detaining, and intimidating critics and opposition members.

The leader of the main opposition CHADEMA party, Tundu Lissu, remains in prison facing treason charges after calling for electoral reforms.

The candidate of the second-largest opposition party was barred from contesting.

Amnesty International said the election atmosphere was characterized by fear, citing verified cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and extrajudicial killings ahead of the polls.

Preliminary results were expected within 24 hours, though the electoral commission has up to seven days to announce the final outcome.

A spot check across polling stations showed a low voter turnout, especially among younger voters.

A university student, James Matonya, told the Associated Press he did not vote because the election was a “one-horse race.”

President Hassan seeks her first full term after completing the tenure of her predecessor, John Magufuli, who died in 2021. Sixteen opposition candidates from smaller parties also appeared on the ballot.

There was no immediate public statement from either the president or the ruling party as the situation unfolded.

Tanzania has more than 37 million registered voters, a 26% increase from 2020, but analysts warned of voter apathy given the widespread belief that Hassan would win easily.

In Zanzibar, the opposition ACT Wazalendo party alleged that early voting by electoral and security officials on Tuesday was marred by irregularities, including impersonation and the barring of party representatives.

The electoral commission maintained that the early vote complied with the law.