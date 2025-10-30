New protests in Tanzania’s main city after chaotic election

REUTERS: Police in Tanzania’s main city of Dar es Salaam fired gunshots and teargas on Thursday to disperse protesters who returned to the streets a day after a general election marred by violent demonstrations, a Reuters witness said.

Protests broke out in Dar es Salaam and several other cities during the vote on Wednesday, with demonstrators infuriated by the exclusion of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s two biggest challengers from the presidential race, as well as what they say is increasing repression of government critics.

Police ordered an overnight curfew in Dar es Salaam, a city of more than seven million people, and internet access remained disrupted across the country.

Dozens of protesters returned to the streets of the Mbagala, Gongo la Mboto and Kiluvya neighbourhoods on Thursday, where police fired gunshots and teargas, the Reuters witness said.

PROTESTERS DISCUSS PLANS FOR NEW MARCHES

The U.S. embassy said that some major roads, including the main one leading to Dar es Salaam’s international airport, were closed.

On the Zello app, which allows a smartphone to function like a walkie-talkie, some protesters discussed plans for further demonstrations, including marches on government buildings.

Spokespeople for the Tanzanian government and police did not respond to requests for comment.

The unrest, which included the burning of at least one government office, presents a major test for Hassan.

She won plaudits after taking office in 2021 for easing repression of political opponents and censorship that had increased under her predecessor John Magufuli.

In recent years, however, rights campaigners and opposition candidates have accused the government of unexplained abductions of its critics.

Hassan said last year she had ordered an investigation into reports of abductions, but no official findings have been made public.

CIVIL SERVANTS AND STUDENTS TOLD TO STAY HOME

In a post on his Instagram account, government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said all civil servants should work from home on Thursday except for those whose duties require them to be present at their workplaces.

The state television channel also announced that students should study from home on Thursday.

Tanzania’s main opposition party CHADEMA had called for protests during the election, which it said amounted to a “coronation” of Hassan.

CHADEMA was disqualified in April from the election, which also included votes for members of parliament and officials for the semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago, after it refused to sign a code of conduct, and its leader Tundu Lissu was charged with treason.

The commission also disqualified the candidate for opposition party ACT-Wazalendo, leaving only minor parties to take on Hassan.