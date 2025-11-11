Olive Lutaaya remanded Over NUP Military Drills

KAMPALA; Olivia Lutaaya, a National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter who previously spent nearly four years on remand under military custody on treason charges, has been remanded once more, this time over allegations of unlawful drilling.

She appeared before Kanyanya Magistrate’s Court in Kawempe Division, Kampala, on Tuesday.

Lutaaya’s earlier ordeal drew national attention when she and 17 other NUP supporters were detained, tried, and later pardoned by the President after spending significant time in detention.

She had been charged with treachery and unlawful possession of explosives, becoming a symbol of political persecution against opposition supporters.

Her latest arrest is part of a broader crackdown on opposition supporters on November 7, 2025, in Mbarara District.

Security operatives intercepted the convoy of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, as he traveled to Bwizibwera for a campaign rally in the Ankole sub-region. Party officials say over 100 supporters were detained during the operation.

Lutaaya was transferred to Kampala and added to an ongoing case involving more than ten other NUP members accused of participating in unauthorized military-style drills.

Authorities allege the incident occurred on February 12, 2025, when the accused conducted a parade at the party’s Makerere–Kavule headquarters in celebration of Bobi Wine’s 43rd birthday.

Security officials claim some participants engaged in activities resembling military drills without authorization from the Minister of Internal Affairs, in violation of Section 45 of the Penal Code Act.

Among the accused are several prominent NUP figures, including deputy spokesperson and Nakwawa East MP aspirant Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, Kampala Central Woman Lord Councillor aspirant Saudah Madaada, party school coordinator Dorren Kaija, and six aides to Bobi Wine, including Edward Ssebufu (Eddie Mutwe) and Achileo Kivumbi.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Presiding magistrate remanded Lutaaya to prison until November 18, 2025, when she will reappear in court alongside her co-accused.

The NUP leadership condemned the arrests, describing them as part of ongoing political persecution ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Party officials have reiterated calls for the immediate release of political prisoners and urged the government to respect constitutional rights to assembly and political expression.