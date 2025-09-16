NWSC, South Africa’s Rand Water ink deal to strengthen water sector

KAMPALA: National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and South Africa’s Rand Water have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost water security and utility capacity across Africa.

The five-year, non-binding agreement, signed at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, creates a framework for collaboration on research, technology transfer, and capacity building.

Mr. Sipho Mosai, Group Chief Executive of Rand Water, and Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, Managing Director of NWSC, signed the document on behalf of their respective utilities.

Dr. Mugisha said the partnership, which unites two publicly owned water utilities, is a key step toward fostering peer-to-peer learning and strengthening African water utilities’ capacity.

“This is the right direction for African utilities in developing the” do it yourself approach”. We can’t wait for foreigners to come and solve our own problems. Utilities need to develop staff capacity and subsequently build self resilience, and innovation to handle complex utility challenges. “Eng Mugisha said.

He said the MOU will facilitate a strategic partnership to address challenges such as water loss, climate change resilience, and efficient service delivery.

It also provides a formal pathway for future, more specific, and legally binding agreements on joint projects.

Under the agreement, NWSC will lead research and development, while Rand Water will collaborate on joint proposals for innovative solutions in the water sector.

The partnership will also include technology transfer to help both utilities implement modern smart water management systems.

To strengthen their workforces, the MOU outlines plans for joint training programs, technical workshops, and staff exchange initiatives. This is intended to build the necessary skills to manage the complexities of a rapidly evolving water sector.

The two organizations will also engage in regular benchmarking to compare practices in financial management and water demand management, ensuring both operate on a sound commercial and sustainable basis. Additionally, they plan to work together on policy advocacy to encourage government reforms and investment in the water sector.

The Senior Director Business and Scientific services at NWSC, directly in charge of implementing the agreement said that the signing ceremony is a step in the right direction towards solving Africa’s water and sanitation problems.

“In previous years, NWSC has supported many utilities. The MOU will provide a platform for NWSC to learn from Rand Water, which has developed high technology expertise in utility management.

Dr. Kaggwa added that the MOU will create an opportunity for capacity building, research, innovation, technology transfer, climate resilience and peer to peer learning.

To the NWSC customers, Dr. Kaggwa shared that the knowledge exchange exercise will ensure smarter, quicker and quality services.

Cebrating 20 years of water and sanitation knowledge transfer to over 40 utilities, through the NWSC External services arm, the agreement is timely as NWSC sets ground for the African Water and Sanitation Academy, a regional learning hub for utilities.

The hub is hosted by the Government of Uganda through National Water and Sewerage Corporation.