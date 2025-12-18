Agasiirwe, Minaana sent to High Court over 2015 assassination of Joan Kagezi

KAMPALA; The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has committed two police officers, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nickson Agasiirwe and Abdunoor Ssemujju, also known as Minaana, to the High Court to stand trial over the murder of former Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Kagezi.

The committal followed a submission by the DPP indicating that investigations into the matter are complete and that the State is ready to present its case, which it describes as entirely circumstantial. The committal papers were presented before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court by Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka.

Appearing before Nakawa Chief Magistrate Daphine Ayebale, Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka told court that the two officers are accused of coordinating and financing the 2015 assassination of Joan Kagezi.

According to the prosecution, SSP Agasirwe joined the police force as an informer, was later regularised as a Special Police Constable, and rose through the ranks to become Commandant of the Special Operations Unit, which directly reported to the Inspector General of Police.

While commanding the unit, Agasirwe is accused of recruiting one Abudulnoor Minaana as an informant despite his alleged involvement in several murders and robberies, including an attack on Naggalama Police Station in Mukono, the hijacking of a fuel tanker in Bweyogerere, and the killing of a female hawker at Arua Park.

The State alleges that Agasirwe shielded Minana from prosecution and introduced him to former IGP Kale Kayihura, who recruited him as an informant , placed him on a monthly payroll and provided him with armed police protection.

Prosecutors say the case against Agasirwe gained track after convicted murderer Daniel Kisekka confessed before the High Court’s International Crimes Division that it was a man identified as “Nickson” who paid him and three others to murder Joan Kagezi.

Kisekka told a panel of four justices that the murder was commissioned by Agasirwe and executed for a fee of two hundred thousand US dollars. However, court documents indicate that the killers initially received two million shillings, with each suspect allegedly paid five hundred thousand shillings as an emergency fee.

Investigations further indicate that Agasirwe provided the killers with firearms, funding, intelligence, surveillance, and protection after the murder, a conduct that points to his involvement in the murder.

The prosecution also alleges that Agasirwe took over investigations at the crime scene, restricted access to Kagezi’s office at Kololo, and seized her laptop and sensitive case files.

Court heard that prior to her death, Joan Kagezi had expressed fear during an inter-agency meeting, alleging that Agasirwe intended to kill her and indeed she was murdered the next day .

Prosecutors further claim that Kagezi had sanctioned charges against Agasirwe and Minana over several criminal activities, which reportedly left the two deeply concerned about the legal consequences.

Both suspects have been committed to the High Court and remanded until they are summoned to appear for trial in the Highcourt.