China Town expands with new branch at Freedom City

KAMPALA; China Town, one of Uganda’s leading supermarket chains, has officially opened its third store at Freedom City along the Entebbe Highway, expanding its footprint and enhancing access to a wide variety of products for Kampala residents.

The new 10,000-square-foot store aims to provide affordable prices, high-quality products, and exceptional service under one roof, according to Agnes Maggimbi, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for China Town International.

“We are thrilled to bring China Town Freedom City Branch to the Makindye community. Residents from Katwe, Kibuye, Makindye, Namasuba, Najjanankumbi, Zana, and surrounding areas now have full access to a wide range of products. Our goal is to make shopping accessible for everyone, without creating social class barriers,” Maggimbi said.

The store also prioritizes supporting locally manufactured goods, providing a market for Ugandan producers alongside imported products.

To celebrate the opening, customers who spent over Shs 200,000 were entered into a prize draw offering TVs, microwaves, and a motorbike. The launch featured live performances by musician Khalifa Aganaga, creating a festive atmosphere for shoppers.

Since its inception, China Town has aimed to provide quality goods at competitive prices while supporting local producers. The Freedom City store marks its third branch, following successful outlets at Lugogo and Akamwesi Mall.