Government plans to establish TVET university to boost skilled workforce

JINJA; The Government of Uganda has announced plans to establish a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) University, a bold initiative aimed at strengthening vocational education and equipping youth with practical skills to drive industrial and technological development.

The announcement was made by Eddy Turyateemba, Assistant Commissioner for Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports, while representing Permanent Secretary Kedrace Turyagyenda during the third graduation ceremony of Busoga International Polytechnic (BIP) in Jinja City.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turyagyenda emphasized the strategic importance of vocational education.

“This initiative positions vocational training as a critical pathway to innovation, employment, and national productivity. You are the custodians of transformation. The knowledge, skills, and values you impart shape the future of our youth and our nation,” he said.

At the ceremony, 158 graduates received Level Two Diplomas in disciplines including electrical engineering, plumbing, building and construction, welding, and oil and gas.

The proposed TVET University will harmonize various levels of vocational training and create a clear academic progression pathway for artisans, technicians, and technologists, ensuring their skills remain relevant in a rapidly evolving labor market.

Turyateemba encouraged graduates to apply their practical skills to create jobs and contribute to national development, stressing that hands-on training is central to Uganda’s vision of a self-reliant economy.

A representative from the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) highlighted the critical role vocational graduates play in driving technological innovation and competing in the global labor market.

“Students who have undertaken internship training at PAU have demonstrated exceptional potential,” the officer said, urging graduates to register with professional associations to boost visibility and increase employment opportunities locally and internationally.

Graduates of BIP leave with a Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) certificate, recognized internationally and providing a platform for global career opportunities.

The Director of Busoga International Polytechnic, Reham Mustafa, emphasized the polytechnic’s role in tackling youth unemployment by promoting self-reliance, creativity, and practical skills. Similarly, Elias Kisambira, Jinja District Education Officer, noted that the government’s push for vocational training aligns with its commitment to reducing youth unemployment through hands-on education under the new curriculum.

Graduates also shared their aspirations and commitment to using their skills for personal and community development. Florence Namulindwa expressed her dream of becoming a professional consultant, while Peter Rwabose pledged to leverage his skills for both personal growth and community advancement.

“Graduation marks the beginning of a new phase of self-responsibility, where graduates must demonstrate the skills they have acquired,” Rwabose said, acknowledging the support of parents, teachers, and instructors.

The launch of Uganda’s TVET University is expected to transform the vocational education landscape, providing youth with practical, globally competitive skills and fostering a culture of innovation, self-reliance, and national productivity.