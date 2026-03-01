NWSC MD Dr. Mugisha Announces a 2030 Strategic Vision to Accelerate infrastructure Expansion to Achieve Water Across 350 towns

KAMPALA, UGANDA; National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Managing Director Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha has completed the first leg of a nationwide assessment of regional service stations, unveiling a 2030 strategic vision to accelerate infrastructure expansion to achieve water for all across 350 towns.

The tour, which covered service areas in Bukedea, Kumi, Soroti, Kaberamaido, Apac, and Lira on Thursday and Friday, serves as the opening phase of a broader performance review. Dr. Mugisha confirmed the assessment will continue next week as he visits additional stations across the country.

During the inspections, Dr. Mugisha announced that the National Planning Authority has approved the NWSC 2025-2030 strategic plan. The five-year roadmap seeks to grow the corporation’s asset base from 5 trillion shillings to 6.2 trillion shillings and increase total connections from 1 million to 1.2 million.

In Kaberamaido, Dr. Mugisha ordered a shift toward a business-driven2 model to address chronic supply shortages. He announced that the utility is finalizing plans for a new water treatment plant, intake, and reservoir to stabilize the local supply. Lake profiling and route surveying for the intake point are complete, and the corporation is now finalizing engineering designs and land acquisition. This project follows the 2024 completion of a production well in Otuboi, which included a 1.6-kilometer transmission line to reduce the district’s reliance on water piped from Soroti

In Soroti, Dr. Mugisha highlighted a production upgrade at the Awoja Treatment Plant. The facility is being upgraded to increase daily output from 7,500 to 10,000 cubic meters. Technical milestones include a new 2.5 million liter clarifier, a new flocculator, and the installation of high-lift pumps. A 13.5-kilometer transmission main from Awoja to the Opiyayi Rock Reservoir is currently undergoing pressure testing.

The assessment also covered the Lango sub-region, where the Apac service area has reached an 83 percent coverage rate. Dr. Mugisha announced a new water supply project for Apac-Ibuje and recommended a long-term shift toward drawing water from the Nile. In Lira, he inspected the Water Supply Improvement Project at Kachung, which has already increased daily production to 10 million liters.

He also toured the new NWSC Northern and Eastern Training Facility, which will serve as a hub for training and professional development.

Addressing the supply crisis in Bukedea and Kumi, Dr. Mugisha noted that demand currently exceeds supply by 35 percent. He directed technical teams to fast-track the Agu-Atutur water supply project to bridge the gap for residents in Ngora and Bukedea.

To ensure these infrastructure goals are met, Dr. Mugisha announced that unannounced checkers from his office will conduct field inspections, and area managers must now submit weekly task-oriented minutes.