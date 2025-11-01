Panga-wielding assailants raid Kasese, Fort Portal and Bundibugyo

KASESE; Ten assailants were killed and thirty others arrested, including two women, after a coordinated early-morning attack on Kasese Police Barracks and a police post in Rugendabara Town Council, leaving six police officers injured and the district on high alert

Residents of Kasese District woke to chaos around 5:30am on Saturday when unknown attackers armed with pangas, catapults, and crude charms launched assaults on security installations.

Heavy gunfire rang through the town as police and military personnel engaged the attackers in a fierce exchange.

Police sources reported that five of the assailants were killed in Kasese town, while another five were neutralized in Rugendabara, where one officer sustained injuries.

Lt. Joe Walusimbi, the Resident District Commissioner for Kasese, said security forces have regained control.

“We have managed to restore calm. Security is fully in charge, and operations are ongoing to track down those who may have escaped,” he said, urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities.

The attackers’ motives remain unclear, as they reportedly carried a mix of charms, garden eggs, and crude weapons, leaving residents puzzled.

Monday Girivazio, LC5 Vice Chairperson for Kasese District, called for calm while investigations continue.

“We condemn this act of violence and urge our people not to panic. Let us allow security agencies to do their work,” he said.

By mid-morning, heavily armed soldiers and police were patrolling Kasese town and Rugendabara to prevent further attacks.

The community continues to grapple with the shock of the incident and seeks answers about the attackers’ identities and objectives in a district with a history of armed violence.