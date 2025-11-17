NUP’s Mbarara City North MP Peter Mpaka withdraws, quits party

MBARARA; The National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate for Mbarara City North Member of Parliament, Peter Mpaka, has withdrawn from the 2026 parliamentary race and announced his resignation from the party.

Mpaka, who was unveiled as the party’s flagbearer earlier this year, said on Monday that he could no longer sustain his campaign due to severe financial constraints and what he described as the failure of NUP to support its candidates as earlier promised.

“Today, I have made a decision to withdraw my candidature because I have encountered financial challenges that could not allow me to keep in the race,” Mpaka stated.

He accused the party of reneging on its commitment to fund his campaign, saying that despite his personal dedication to the contest, he lacked the resources to mount a meaningful challenge.

“Our party (NUP) had committed to sponsor us but it has failed to fulfil its commitment. I realized that to just participate in the race and finish last will make no contribution to my political destiny and interests to serve the people of Mbarara City North,” he said.

Mpaka said he has formally written to NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya, through the Party Vice President for Western Region, informing them of his decision. He asked the party to notify the Electoral Commission to cancel his nomination.

In the same announcement, Mpaka declared that he was leaving NUP altogether.

“I have quit the National Unity Platform. I will take time before deciding which other political party to join,” he revealed.