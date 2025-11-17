Traffic Diverted as Section of Karuma-Kamdini Road Caves in

GULU; The Ministry of Works and Transport has issued an urgent traffic advisory following the collapse of a critical section of the Karuma–Kamdini road on the Gulu Highway, forcing a complete halt to traffic along the affected stretch.

The compromised section situated roughly one kilometre from the Karuma–Olwiyo/Pakwach junction, near the URA checkpoint on the Kampala side deteriorated rapidly after days of heavy rainfall weakened the embankment.

Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa said the situation had escalated to a critical level, leaving the road unsafe for use.

“More than half of the road carriageway is now affected, rendering the section unsafe for all traffic,” he said. “The failure continues to widen due to the persistent heavy rains impacting the embankment.”

The Ministry has cordoned off the damaged portion as teams mobilise for emergency restoration works. Motorists have been strongly advised to avoid the area for safety reasons.

A diversion route has been announced for all vehicles travelling between Kampala and Gulu. Under the new traffic plan, motorists must branch off at the Karuma–Pakwach junction near the URA checkpoint, proceed to Olwiyo Trading Centre about 51 kilometres away and then turn right through Anaka to Gulu, covering an additional 62 kilometres. The same route applies for travellers moving from Gulu towards Kampala.

Waiswa assured the public that the Ministry will provide continuous updates as works proceed.

“We regret the inconvenience caused,” he noted.