President Museveni says NUP is Bogus for Thinking Among’s Relative Could Stand Against her

BUKEDEA; President has blasted the opposition National Unity Platform National Unity Platform (NUP) for allegedly selecting a relative of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among as its flagbearer in the Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament race.

Speaking during a rally at Emokori Grounds in Bukedea District on Wednesday, Museveni said the incident revealed what he called the “shallowness” of the opposition party, questioning how it could nominate someone closely related to its political rival.

“The girl (Asio) I took a picture with is a relative of Among. She is the one NUP was hoping to stand against Among. This shows how shallow and bogus NUP is,” Museveni told the crowd.

The President made the remarks after receiving Florence Asio the NUP flag bearer who went missing a day before the nomination exercise from Speaker Among.

Asio’s disappearance had sparked confusion within NUP, and she reappeared after the nomination deadline had passed, leading to Among being declared unopposed in the Bukedea Woman MP race.

Museveni went on to congratulate Among and other National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates who sailed through unopposed, saying it reflected the people’s confidence in the ruling party’s leadership.

Earlier, Speaker Among dismissed claims that Asio was ever part of NUP, asserting that her alleged association with the opposition was fabricated.

“She has never been in NUP and she is not even a politician,” Among said as she presented Asio to the President.

The development has further stirred controversy around the Bukedea Woman MP contest, with NUP yet to respond to the President’s remarks or clarify the circumstances under which their supposed flag bearer disappeared and resurfaced.